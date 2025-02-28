Ramadan is the most sacred month of the Islamic calendar, and Muslims all over the world observe it in the dawn of the twilight world. It is also a month of spiritual renewal, self-discipline, and communal harmony. It teaches perseverance, gratitude, empathy, and encourages Muslims to approach Allah and strengthen their faith.

The commencement of Ramadan is marked by the sighting of the crescent moon, initiating a month-long period of fasting from sunrise to sunset. As per the current astronomical predictions, Ramadan is expected to begin on the evening of February 28, with the first day of fasting anticipated to be on March 1 or March 2, depending on the visibility of the moon.

If the moon is sighted today, Ramadan will commence in the UAE and other Western countries. Traditionally, India and other countries in the subcontinent commence Ramadan a day after Saudi Arabia does. This will be confirmed by the moon sighting on Saturday. If the moon is sighted, the first fast will be on Sunday, and Saturday will mark the commencement of Taraweeh prayers.

Take a look at the timings of Ramadan fasts below for India:

How Muslims observe Ramadan?

During Ramadan, Muslims worldwide observe fasting daily from dawn to sunset. The day begins with a pre-dawn meal known as Sehri and ends with a meal to break the fast at sunset, known as Iftar. These meals are crucial for sustaining energy throughout the day. The pre-dawn meal, Sehri, should be nutritious and balanced, with high-fiber foods, proteins, and plenty of water to stay hydrated. The fast is broken at sunset with dates and water, followed by a full meal.

The purpose of Ramadan is to achieve 'taqwa' or God-consciousness, purify the body and mind, and eliminate bad habits. Muslims believe that Ramadan is the month when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad more than 1,400 years ago. The fast entails abstinence from eating, drinking, smoking, and sexual relations to achieve greater taqwa, or consciousness of God. Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, along with the Muslim declaration of faith, daily prayers, charity, and performing the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca if physically and financially capable.

The month of Ramadan ends with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, a major Islamic holiday marking the end of the fasting period. Eid al-Fitr is a public holiday in many countries, giving Muslim families the opportunity to celebrate with prayers, festive meals, and quality time spent together. The exchange of gifts and greetings like "Eid Mubarak" is common, symbolizing unity and goodwill.

The sighting of the Ramadan moon and the start of the holy month can vary geographically. This is due to the fact that the Islamic calendar is a lunar calendar with 12 months, equaling either 354 or 355 days. This makes the start date of Ramadan fall around 10 to 12 days sooner every year, according to the Gregorian calendar. The precise date is established based on the observation of the new moon, whose timing can vary geographically. Thus, one can predict several months in advance, but only a short time before the actual celebration can it be confirmed exactly.