In a devastating loss mourned by the Britons and the Royal Family, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, passed away on April 9, 2020. Prince Philip died weeks after he returned home to Windsor Castle, where the Royal couple was staying amid the Covid pandemic. The entire nation paid tribute to the late duke as mourners travel to Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle. Over a week after Prince Philip's passing, India, in a rare tribute to the duke, shared photos when Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited the country.

The official handle of Rashtrapati Bhavan Archives shared a rare glimpse of the royal visit dating back to 1960s. The royal couple had visited India three times, in 1961, 1983 and 1997 as state guests. Take a look at the photos below:

President Dr Rajendra Prasad, accompanied by Vice President Dr S. Radhakrishnan and PM Jawaharlal Nehru receiving Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at the Palam airport on their maiden state visit to India. (January 21, 1961).

President Dr Rajendra Prasad welcoming Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II and HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Palam Airport, New Delhi. (January 21, 1961)

President Dr Rajendra Prasad hosting a banquet in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (January 21, 1961)

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh accompanied by President Dr Rajendra Prasad visiting the Church of Redemption, New Delhi. (January 22, 1961)

President Dr Rajendra Prasad with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh driving in-State after witnessing the Republic Day Parade. (January 26, 1961)

President Dr Rajendra Prasad accompanied by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arriving for the "At Home" reception at the Mughal Gardens, Rashtrapati Bhavan. (26 January, 1961)

President Giani Zail Singh meeting Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (17 November, 1983)

President Giani Zail Singh hosting a banquet in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (17 November, 1983)

President K. R. Narayanan welcoming Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Rashtrapati Bhavan, on a visit to mark the 50th anniversary of Independence. (13 October, 1997).