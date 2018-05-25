Priya Prakash Varrier's dream almost came true when she recently met most of her favourite actors. The actress, who shot to national limelight with her wink, had the opportunity to greet Kamal Haasan and big names from Mollywood at the Asianet Film Awards.

The actress with her Oru Adaar Love co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof went straight up to Kamal Haasan to greet him upon spotting him and she was warmly welcomed by the Ulaganayagan. The actress shared her excitement on her Instagram account.

"With 'Ulakanayakan' @kamalhassan.online sir,'Megastar' @mammootty (our own mammookka)And my all time favourite @dqsalmaan (kunjikka). It was a dream come true moment for me to share a stage with these amazing actors. Hope to see you soon laletta @actormohanlalofficial .Your presence would have made it complete for me [sic]," Priya Prakash Varrier posted.

The 20th Asianet Awards was recently held at Adlux Convention Centre in Angamali, Cochin. The event was attended by big wigs of Mollywood and people from other social and cultural spheres. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Mammootty, Kamal Haasan and Jayaram were prime attractions.

Parvathy Nambiar, Vijay Yesudas, Sakshi Agarwal, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Salim Kumar, Anusree, Anu Sithra, Ramesh Pisharadi, Dahrmajan, Neha Saxena, Elizabeth Thadikkaran, Nimisha, Durga, Paris Laxmi, singers Stephen Devasya, Shwetha Mohan and many others were also spotted at the event.

Over 10,000 audience graced the awards ceremony. It has to be noted that the channel donated Rs 6 crore towards Chief Minister's Nava Kerala Fund for educational development and healthcare to mark Asianet's 25th-anniversary celebration at the event.

The awards event will be aired on June 2 and 3.

Coming back to Priya Prakash Varrier, she shot to fame with her wink in Manikya Malaraya Poovi song from Oru Adaar Love. In a matter of days, she turned into an internet sensation and won hearts of youths across the nation.