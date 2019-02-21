Prince William and Kate Middleton have been in the public eye for quite some time, so they have become accustomed to paparazzi surrounding them always, except for this one time.

As per the documentary, "Chasing the Royals", the Duchess of Cambridge got really frightened when she was surrounded by the shutterbugs. This had apparently left the Duchess of Cambridge trembling with fear and Prince William fuming. The occasion was Middleton's birthday in 2007 and around 30 paparazzis had gathered outside her Chelsea flat to get her pictures and a quote about her then-boyfriend, Prince William's proposal rumours.

The incident happened when Middleton was headed towards her car. The lenses of the camera were less than a foot away from her face and the reporters outside had also blocked her car, just to get a quote. The narrator of the documentary said, "An angry Prince William issued a statement to the press, to stop harassing his girlfriend." It was after this incident that the Duke and the Duchess moved to a remote corner of Wales. A statement was also issued by a palace spokesman about the harassment that Middleton had to face at the hands of the reporters.

"Prince William is very unhappy at the paparazzi harassment of his girlfriend," the statement read. It also mentioned that Prince William wants it to stop immediately as it was becoming unbearable for the concerned. "Miss Middleton should, like any other private individual, be able to go about her everyday business without this kind of intrusion," the statement read.

Similar harassments were also faced by Meghan Markle, who has been attacked racially and sexually too when her relationship with the Duke of Sussex had leaked online. Such was the craze around Meghan Markle that once, when Prince Harry had to issue a statement that he was not in Toronto and still in London. Yet, the paparazzi surrounded Meghan Markle's home. There also came a time when Meghan and Harry had to hide from them in Canada.