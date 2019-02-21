As the days get closer to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's shift to the Frogmore Cottage, the royal couple is feeling increasingly exhausted. And as the saying goes, the first year of marriage is very hard on every couple. This saying seems to be applicable with the royal couple too.

A source claimed in the print issue of InTouch, "Harry feels suffocated and can't wait to get away." Ever since reports of a feud between Prince William and Prince Harry have started to make the rounds, Prince Harry moving away from him has gone on to confirm that the two are indeed not sharing a good relation.

The residence in Frogmore requires a ton of renovations and overseeing all of them is Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. And this is turning out to be tedious for the Duchess, who has reportedly been, "complaining to Harry about have to deal with renovations at Frogmore Cottage while heavily pregnant," an anonymous insider told the magazine. The insider further pointed out how she is not getting any help from Kate Middleton, who "is living in the lap of luxury in the 20-room, four-story Apartment 1A!"

Frogmore Cottage is divided into several staff units so there's a lot of work to be done before the Duke and Duchess can call it home. The work includes a gender neutral nursery for their first child along with a yoga studio for Meghan. The house is also supposed to be designed according to Feng Shui.

Hopefully, the couple will feel more relaxed once they move into their new residence. They will move in before the royal baby is born in late April or early May.