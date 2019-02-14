Samantha Markle is at it again. Meghan Markle's sister is back at it, trying to stir up some trouble or rather trying to milk her tenuous time in the spotlight by insulting George Clooney.

Apparently, George Clooney was just added to Samantha Markle's very long Twitter rant list, and all because he had the audacity to defend the Duchess of Sussex against those who do not wish her well.

Reportedly earlier this week, George Clooney was asked if he'd be the godfather for Meghan and Prince Harry's baby. George said he has enough stuff to deal with because he has twins with Amal Clooney, but he did use the moment to defend Meghan and say what a true gift she is. He said:

"They're just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere, she's been pursued and vilified. She's a woman who is seven months pregnant and she has been pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was and its history repeating itself. We've seen how that ends. I can't tell you how frustrating that is, just seeing them broadcast a letter from a daughter to a father, she's getting a raw deal there and I think it's irresponsible and I'm surprised by that."

George Clooney's words were kind indeed. But apparently, Samantha definitely doesn't think so. Apparently, After she heard George was being a nice man who is genuinely concerned for Meghan, she went on a Twitter rant and gave him an elementary-level nickname. She wrote, "Hey Looney Clooney! Your lawyer wife should have taught you not to make statements without full facts. I doubt #GeorgeClooney would ghost his mother for no legitimate reason. Be quiet Georgie."