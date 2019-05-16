Singer Pranavi Acharya is the latest Telugu celeb to speak about casting couch. She recently revealed that she had threatened a director to slap him with slipper after he asked for sexual favours.

In an interview, Pranavi Acharya opened up about facing casting couch in the Telugu film industry in the initial phase of her career. She said that a director had asked her for sexual favours in order to give her a chance to sing in his films. She said that she indicated to him that his advances were not welcome, but he insisted.

Pranavi Acharya said that she took a stand and gave him a strong warning. She revealed that she had said "Cheppu tho kodatha" (Will slap you with my slipper) when he insisted. She also revealed that a few others had invited her to have sex and even blackmailed that she would get offers, only if she compromises.

Pranavi Acharya is one of the popular playback singers, anchors and dubbing artists in the Telugu film industry. She had participated in Doordarshan singing competition before starting her career as a singer with the song "Shuddha Brahma" from the movie Sriramadasu in 2006.

She has now sung about 200 songs in 70 movies. She is known for her songs from films like Sri Ramadasu, Happy Days, Yamadonga and Lion. She has also worked as a singer of TV serial title song. She won the Andhra Pradesh state Nandi Awards for the serial Turpu velle railu and Bharatamuni Award for the film Happy Days and Navayuvagalam for the film Yamadonga.

Pranavi Acharya entered the wedlock with choreographer Raghu Master in 2016 and they were blessed with a daughter. Raghu hogged the limelight with the dance show Dhee and later he became dance master for many movies. He is known for his work in some popular movies like Arya 2, Mirchi, Jil and Akhil.