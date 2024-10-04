When PM Modi fulfilled last wishes of freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma, 56 years after Independence

As the nation observes the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma, here is a story on how Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid an emotional and memorable tribute to the great patriot and revolutionary.

Shyamji Krishna Varma, a Gujarat-born freedom fighter played pivotal role in India's struggle for Independence. Besides being a noted scholar in Sanskrit and other Indian languages, he founded the India House in London, which served as a leading centre of Indian nationalism outside the country, before Independence.

Shyamji Krishna Varma passed away in 1930, holding on to the hope that his ashes would return to a free and Independent India. However, his 'last wish' was realized only after five decades of India attaining freedom from the colonial rule.

The dream got realized in August 2003, after Narendra Modi took over the reins as Gujarat Chief Minister. The then Gujarat CM brought his ashes back from Geneva, honouring the freedom fighter's final request.

On 22nd August 2003, PM Modi reached St. George's cemetery in Switzerland's Geneva to collect Shyamji Krishna Varma's ashes from the Ville de Genève and the Swiss government, fulfilling the long-held wish of this patriot.

Few years later, in 2010, PM Modi also inaugurated the Kranti Peeth memorial in Mandvi, replicating the India House in London, housing statues of Shyam ji and his wife, alongside their ashes.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi paid tributes to the revolutionary freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma on his birth anniversary today.

In a social media post, PM Modi also highlighted Shyamji Krishna Varma's unwavering spirit and dedication to the nation, emphasising that his legacy will continue to inspire generations. He said that Shyamji Krishna Varma's revolutionary actions infused remarkable strength into the resolve for the country's independence.

"Hundreds of salutations to the great freedom fighter and brave son of Mother India, Shyamji Krishna Verma, on his birth anniversary. With his revolutionary steps, he infused amazing power in the resolve for the independence of the country. His dedication and spirit of service towards the nation will continue to inspire every generation," PM Modi said in a post on X.

