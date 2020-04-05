Aamir Khan aka Perfectionist of Bollywood is known for his unique roles and amazing presence on the big screen. He has contributed countless blockbuster movies to the film industry such as Lagan, Sarfarosh, 3 Idiots, Rangeela, Fanna and many more. Though his last movie in 2018, Thugs of Hindustan with Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Katrina Kaif, was heavily criticised by the audience and the critics, fans still have not lost the faith in their favourite actor and are waiting for the release of Laal Singh Chadha.

Be it an action sequence or a romantic scene. Playing a war hero or a brainiac like Rancho in 3 Idiots, Aamir Khan knows how to ace any role. Movies like 3 Idiots, Dhoom 3, Mangal Pandey, Taare Zameen Par portrayed Aamir in unusual characters, but in the early 90s, the actor was famous for his chocolate boy image. After making his debut through tragic romance movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in 1988, Aamir established himself as a boy next door that every girl was looking for. His presence on the screen and the way he used to romance his female co-stars became a trend for the youngsters.

Aamir Khan, the real kissing king of Bollywood

Fans have rejoiced Aamir in several romantic roles. His chemistry with several leading actresses of Bollywood such as Juhi Chawla, Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukherjee, Madhuri Dixit, Sonali Bendre has sizzled the big screens, many times. From wooing the love of his life in the movies to his sensuous kissing scenes with Karisma Kapoor in Raja Hindustani and Madhuri Dixit in Dil, Aamir has always managed to bring perfection each and every shot of his movies. But did you know, that the ruler of romantic movies once got nervous kissing a co-star in one of his movies?

Awkward kiss of Aamir Khan and Pooja Bedi

Most of us must have seen the iconic 90's movie 'Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar' and Aamir Khan and Pooja Bedi's fling in the movie was unmissable. Pooja managed to enthral the audience her hotness and became the style quotient for most of the college and school girls. Though, even after getting paired in a blockbuster movie, and sharing romantic space as a couple once, Aamir got uncomfortable in doing an intimate scene with Pooja in another movie.

As per the reports, on the sets of their movie Aatank Hi Aantank, when the couple was asked to perform a passionate kissing scene, both Aamir Khan and Pooja Bedi got uncomfortable. Pooja had a cameo scene in the movie. Talking about the incident, Pooja Bedi once told in an interview that, "We had to shoot a lovemaking scene for one our movies, in the rain. It's really awkward and unromantic to shoot a sex scene when you are surrounded by 50 people."

"I remember that after the shoot, Aamir and Me went to the room and sat quietly for more than thirty minutes, as we were so uncomfortable. After a while, Aamir broke the ice and asked if I wanted to play chess and I said yes," she added. Later on, as both the actor denied doing the retake of the scene, it was eventually removed from the film, Aatank Hi Aatank in 1995.