Ranbir Kapoor shares a warm and friendly equation with the Ambanis. From attending Akash Ambani - Shloka Ambani's wedding to being a prominent attendee at all Ambani functions, the Kapoor - Ambani friendship goes a long way back. Even during Ranbir - Alia's quite intimate wedding, Akash and Shloka were the VIP attendees.

The Ambani scion was even spotted with wifey, Shloka visiting Ranbir - Alia at their home recently. While Nita Ambani too is quite fond of the Kapoor family, there was once a time when she was accused of giving Ranbir a cold shoulder. It was during Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli's wedding reception that the alleged incident came to light.

What went down

The video showed Nita, Akash and Ranbir walking toward the stage. Netizens felt that Nita was giving cold shoulder to Ranbir who was standing next to her. Netizens also alleged that Nita Ambani didn't acknowledge his presence when Ranbir tried to place his hand on her for the photo-op.

The last nail in the coffin was when netizens felt Nita walked away without looking back at whether or not Ranbir had joined them. However, the edited video is what set the tongues wagging. The original video had Ranbir and Nita talking and laughing before posing for the photos.

The strong friendship

Akash and Ranbir also share their passion towards football, films and food. The two have been friends for more than a decade and reportedly keep in touch always.