The year 2020 has been an excellent year for the Ambanis. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently became grandparents as son Akash Ambani, and daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani welcomed a baby boy on December 10.

As soon as the baby was born, social media went berserk with the naming ceremony as netzines wanted a unique name for Akash and Nita's firstborn child. And now, the family has officially revealed the name of junior Ambani.

Akash and Shloka named their son, Prithvi Akash Ambani

The Ambani and Mehta families have released a statement, revealing the name of junior Ambani.

The statement read:

With the grace of Lord Krishna and the blessings of Dhirubhai Ambani, Kokilaben Ambani is delighted to announce the birth of our precious baby boy! Prithvi Akash Ambani. Delighted Parents Shloka and Akash. Overjoyed Grandparents Nita Dadi & Mukesh Dada, Mona Nani & Russell Nana. Over the Moon Great-Grandparents, Purnimaben & Ravindrabhai Dalal, Rajnikaben & Arunbhai Mehta, Meenaben & Bharatbhai Mehta. Sharing the Joy Isha-Anand, Anant, Nisha-Viraj, Diya-Ayush, Alaia, Amaira & Maaia. Lots of Love Ambani & Mehta families."

Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani newborn son has a connection with the former's name

Reportedly, the family revealed why the reason behind naming their grandson 'Prithvi. As Ambani's have an 'Akash' in the family, they named the junior one 'Prithvi Akash Ambani'.

This is how netizens reacted to Akash Ambani's son being named Prithvi:

On December 10, the Ambani family released an official statement announcing the arrival of junior Ambani.

An official statement from the spokesperson read as:

Picture of dadaji Mukesh Ambani hiding his grandson goes viral

A picture of Prithvi Akash Ambani and his proud grandfather, Mukesh Ambani, had gone viral back then. Not just that, to celebrate the arrival of junior Ambani, the Antilia building, family home to the Ambanis was lit up in blue.

This is what Mukesh Ambani had said when Shloka's pregnancy rumours were floating around

According to the reports in Women's Era, after Shloka's marriage (2019), there have been numerous times when Shlok's pregnancy rumours erupted. At one such incident when the Ambanis released a video on her birthday, and father-in-law Mukesh Ambani, while sending his wishes for Shloka's "eventful year," had quipped:

I'm sure that by the time I wish you next year, I'll be a grandfather.

Even Akash winked and said: We'll be creating a lot more new things in life.

Akash and Shloka's wedding vows

Akash and Shloka tied the knot on March 9, 2019. Back in the day, it was a starry night in Mumbai with yet another big fat Indian wedding. The dinner was hosted at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex. Akash is the son of Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, while Shloka is the daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta and Mona.