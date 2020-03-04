Akkineni Nagarjuna had reportedly lost his cool over media once for spreading rumours about his rumoured girlfriend Anushka Shetty's marriage with son Naga Chaitanya. He had bashed a media house for it.

Anushka Shetty, who made her acting debut with Puri Jagannadh's 2005 film Super, has starred in over 50 movies in her career spanning one and half decade. But her love affairs have got more than her films in the media. The rumours about her relationships have created a lot of buzz in the media. Especially her romance with co-stars were presented with lot of masala in southern media.

Among them, the reports about her link-up with Nagarjuna have gained a lot of mileage. His name was linked with all his heroines, but his relationship has been most talked romance. They reached the peaks with the reports about Anushka Shetty's marriage with his son Naga Chaitanya in 2013. Nag was shocked to read this report and he bashed some section of media.

Nagarjuna's soft corner for Anushka Shetty has been a most-debated topic in the media. It believed that she is the find of Nag. The two have worked together in 10 movies Super, Don, Ragada, Thaandavam, Om Namo Venkatesaya, Kedi, King, Kedi, Soggade Chinni Nayana, Oopiri. It was rumoured that Nagarjuna himself used to recommend her name for the makers of his movies.

Even Anushka Shetty had not kept her crush for Nagarjuna under wraps. She considered him her mentor and their real relationship did remain secret for a long time. When it started affecting his family life, he stopped signing films with her and her chapter was closed for him. But media kept producing rumours about their relationship.

A leading newspaper published the romance between Anushka Shetty and Naga Chaitanya in its main page. Later, TV channel gave it more publicity. The news was believed by everyone because the owner of the newspaper was a close friend of Nagarjuna. Both Anushka and Nag were stunned by these reports.

Later, Anushka appeared before media and condemned the reports. She also alleged a producer was behind this act. She also said that she does not have any intention to marry her boyfriend. Probably, she is the only southern actress, whose name has been linked with both father and son. Naga Chaitanya was much younger to her hence she gave clarification about him. But she has never done it with his father.