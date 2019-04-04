Meghan Markle sure knows how to make a statement. While visiting the Republic of Ireland, Meghan's fashion statement stood out but she still faced criticism for her outfit.

The trip was their first overseas trip as a royal couple. And Meghan Markle was praised all around for choosing an appropriate green ensemble, as it matched the country's national colour. But, recently it has been revealed via a documentary that Meghan's fashion statement did not go down very well with the public when they found out how much her clothes cost.

The Express retrieved the documentary "Harry and Meghan: The first 100 days" and found out what different royal experts and correspondents had to say about the attires the Duchess of Sussex chose to wear. As a royal correspondent, Dickie Arbiter has revealed, "Meghan wore £28,000 worth of clothes in the 48-hour visit to Ireland."

The number is staggering when compared to attires that the Duchess of Cambridge usually wears. As has been assured by Lifestyle blogger, Juliet Angus, Kate Middleton would never opt for such expensive ensembles. "Dior, Givenchy, Emelia Wickstead in one day? That is one expensive bill to pay," she said.

Even, Royal author Duncan Larcombe has expressed his opinion that the public outrage was expected as the Duchess wore "outfits in a day that is more than the average annual salary in Great Britain". Even the website, UFO No More, published an article where they calculated the total cost of Meghan's clothing during the trip.

Apparently, the California native spent £406,662.55 in one year. That makes Meghan Markle the only royal who has spent so much on clothing. As Dickie Arbiter said in the documentary, "They are going to have to rein in on the extravagance. If it is good enough for the Queen to recycle clothes, then it must be good enough for Meghan."