Has Queen Elizabeth disowned and booted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the royal family as she cannot take any more defiance from the couple?

This was the cover story on this week's National Enquirer. The magazine has also claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been banished to Malta.

The supermarket tabloid has claimed that due to their behaviour, disregard for protocol and the ongoing tension with Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Queen decided to keep them away from the Buckingham Palace. The outlet has maintained that they were the only magazine to know about the Majesty's decision.

Apparently, both Meghan and Harry "got the shock of their lives" when they learned about the Queen's decision. A palace insider has revealed to the tabloid paper that both Prince William and Kate Middleton agree with the Queen's decision of throwing them out.

Sources have revealed to the paper that after hearing the news, Meghan was so angry that "she threw her ring at Harry." The media outlet further correlates the above quote by pointing it out how Meghan's diamond engagement ring was not on her finger during her recent visit to London's Canada House. Citing this, the source concluded that the couple are "headed for the rocks."

The article goes on to state how Prince William and Prince Harry have vowed to never speak again and even Prince Charles, it claimed, scolded his youngest son and booted him saying, "You're not a part of the family anymore."

However, Gossip Cop has ridiculed the above story and put forward several instances which go on to prove that nothing of that sort has ever happened in the royal family. Recently, at the Commonwealth Day service inside Westminster Abbey, both Harry and William were seen chatting with each other, it said. Even Kate Middleton greeted the Duchess of Sussex with a kiss on the cheek, added the report, debunking the gossip.

What will happen in the coming few weeks is that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be moving out of Kensington Palace to stay at Frogmore residence. There is no more to it, assert reports.