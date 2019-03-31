As royal fans keep on debating about when Meghan Markle's baby is due, Kensington Palace has already revealed that the royal baby will come into the world sometime this spring that is, end of April or early May.

Coincidentally, those dates may coincide with Prince William's planned trip to New Zealand next month where he will meet the families of the victims of the Christchurch massacre. The visit will be on request of the Queen in a show of support from the Royal Family after the country's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern asked for a visit.

The future king will visit those affected in one of the most heinous attacks to pay his respect. "The visit will be another sign that this nation will always stand with those affected by the terror attacks, and the people of Christchurch," the Palace said in a statement. The Palace also confirmed via tweets that it will be a visit on behalf of the Queen to honour the victims and that the visit will be made "at the request of the Prime Minister of New Zealand."

The timing of Willliam's visit is not ideal for it might mean that the Duke misses the birth of baby Sussex. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have previously shown their support for the victims of Christchurch attack.

The statement that was released by both the Dukes and Duchess' stated, "We have all been fortunate to spend time in Christchurch and have felt the warm, open-hearted and generous spirit that is core to its remarkable people. No person should ever have to fear to attend a sacred place of worship."

The Duke of Cambridge had also visited Christchurch when a catastrophic earthquake had hit the city. "My grandmother once said that grief is the price we pay for love. Here today we love and we grieve," Prince William had said during that visit.