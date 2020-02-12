https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/730089/vijay-gets-warm-reception-by-fans-neyveli.jpg IBTimes IN

Vijay has often been targeted by PMK whenever he had promoted cigarettes in films. Now the actor, in his latest poster from his upcoming movie Master, is seen holding a sleep alcohol container, thereby inviting trouble.

The makers of Master have announced that the first single from the Vijay-starrer will be unveiled on 14 February with a new poster in which Thalapathy is seen with the alcohol container. "Oru kutti kathai sollatuma? The much expected Master Single track is releasing on February 14th, 5pm Happy ahh? #OruKuttiKathai #MasterSingle #Master. [sic]"

Dressed in a shirt and jeans pants, Vijay has sported a pair of glasses with an earphone connected apparently to his cell phone kept in his pocket. Thalapathy is in a relaxing mood as he holds the sleep alcohol container.

PMK's Past Issues with Vijay

Earlier when the posters of Thuppakki and Sarkar had released, PMK had slammed the actor for promoting cigarette. The party had stated that being an icon of youths, he should not mislead youngsters by doing something which is harmful for health.

The PMK had urged him to show responsibility as an actor. Now, it has to be seen whether the poster of Master comes under attack.

Nonetheless, the movie has already getting free publicity after Vijay's residence was raided by the Income Tax department, recently. The further controversy will only help the movie to create a lot of buzz.

Master is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Vijay has paired up with Malavika Mohanan in the action-packed thriller in which Thalapathy enacts the role of a professor. Vijay Sethupathi is the antagonist in the movie, funded by Xavier Britto which is scheduled to be released on 9 April.