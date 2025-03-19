Manish Malhotra, one of India's most revered fashion designers, has not only made a name for himself but has also carved a niche. However, his creativity has not been limited to India. While Bollywood celebrities love to wear his collection and he is their go-to designer for weddings, birthdays and all major festivals; international celebrities too have worn outfits designed by him. From Jennifer Aniston to Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez, Hollywood divas have been seen sporting his designers. But, did you know Malhotra had designed an outfit for Michael Jackson too?

Yes, Malhotra had designed an ensemble for the King of Pop himself. The designer took to his social media accounts to remember the time he had to put together an outfit for Jackson. He not only gave details about the occasion for which he had to dress Jackson but also wrote very articulately about how he felt doing it.

Manish shared a video and two pictures of Michael Jackson wearing his creation. The ace designer in the caption mentioned, "Throwback: It was an Honour and so Exciting to be dressing Fabulous @michaeljackson at the Bollywood Awards was held in 1998 at Nassau Coliseum, Long Island, New York and i won a Costume Award for @karanjohar s #kuchkuchhotahai...... When I got a message from Kamal Dhandona and the late S P Hinduja the sponsors of the show to dress #michealjackson I was thrilled and at that time 1998."

Not just this, Malhotra also mentioned that he had only a day's time to put together the outfit. Manish in his caption also specified that he wanted to do a bit of global experimentation with the outfit, so he went ahead and did his own permutations and combinations.

Manish wrote that he "wanted to blend a Global infusion into the traditional sherwani cut so .. worked on a shorter sherwani with trousers and a shawl / stoll in textured handloom with woven silk and brocade borders and all of it made in 1 day and without measurements."

Not just netizens but celebrities too were extremely happy that Manish shared these historical facts with the world online. Actor Siddhant Karnick commented on the post saying "Wow.. What a story.. Thanks for sharing.. This is incredible" while Raveena Tandon wrote, "Wowwww that was amazing."