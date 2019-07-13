Rocking Star Yash had worked with veteran actress Suhasini, wife of ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam, in his hit movie Masterpiece. During the making, they developed a good rapport and used to discuss a lot about stories. It possibly made her pick a story for him.

Yash himself revealed this story at the trailer launch of his wife's forthcoming movie Aadi Lakshmi Puraana. The Rocking Star revealed that Suhasini called him someday and told him that she had come across a good story.

"Suhasini mam asked me to listen to a script and sending V Priya to give a story narration to me. She told me that the director had worked with Mani Ratnam and a talented filmmaker," Yash opens up about how he became part of his wife Radhika Pandit's upcoming movie, Aadi Lakshmi Puraana.

He adds, "I was impressed by the story. Business and films apart, I share a warm relationship with Rockline Venkatesh, who I consider as my elder brother. So, I told him that there is a good script which is full of life and has a lot of fun. He too liked the script and immediately decided to produce the film,"

However, it was Rockline Venkatesh, who suggested Radhika Pandit's name for the female lead character. "From the beginning days, we do not interfere or influence each other in choosing projects. So, I asked him to ask her directly," he stated indicating that his wife picked the script based on its merits.

The KGF star also spoke positive words about director V Priya, cinematographer Preetha Jayaraman, Anup Bhandari for his music and the film's hero. Nirup Bhandari, at the trailer launch, which was graced by Suchendra Prasad, Doddanna, Tara among many others.

Yash also recalled how he had personally asked the Bhandari brothers to meet him after being impressed by the trailer of their first film, RangiTaranga.

Aadi Lakshmi Puraana will hit the screens on 19 July.