Film industry is known for uncertainties. Surprises and shocks are the two faces of the same coin in the film industry. Not all the announced movies will see the light of the day and there are films, after a long pre-production works, fail to take off. One such example is Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, which was supposed to star Thalapathy Vijay, Mahesh Babu and Chiyaan Vikram.

The three stars had given their consent to work on Ponniyin Selvan, but it had failed to materialise owing to budget issues. Now, AR Murugadoss has spoken about how this dropped movie paved way to fulfil his long-time dream.

Mani Ratnam's Loss is ARM's Gain

In an interview, AR Murugadoss has revealed that Vijay's father SA Chandrasekhar (SAC) had approached him after Ponniyin Selvan was dropped. The director said that he was busy with the post-production works of his 7Aum Arivu. "SAC sir called me and told me that he wants to meet me. He wanted to come to my place as I would be busy with work," he says.

From Mani Ratnam Blessings I Got Vijay's Dates

The Dheena director said, "I didn't tell him where I am and asked me again 'where should I meet him.' Finally, he asked me to come to his office in Saligramam. He was the head of the Directors' Association then. So, I had gone with the belief that he might have called me to discuss about some issues related to the union, but to my surprise he told me 'from Mani Ratnam blessings I got Vijay's dates.' I didn't get what he was saying. So he told me that Mani Ratnam sir's Ponniyin Selvan was not happening and his son had asked him to use his dates,"

Akshay Kumar, the First Choice

The filmmaker says that SA Chandrasekhar had wanted to make a film on his Ghilli Productions and asked whether he had any script ready for Vijay. "I had narrated the Thuppakki script till the interval for Akshay Kumar after completing Ghajini. So, I told SA Chandrasekhar sir that I have the script ready for the first half and having an outline of the second half," he added.

AR Murugadoss was concerned because Vijay do not approve any film without hearing full story, but SA Chandrasekhar took the responsibility of convincing his son. Later, they met in a hotel for the story narration.

How Thalapathy and SAC Reacted to Shootout Scene?

He continues, "I started narrating the story and they both enjoyed the humour and all the scenes in it. I completed the narration with the 12-man shootout scene followed by the interval block. And Vijay sir held my hands tightly and SAC sir hugged me tightly. They told me 'we are doing the film.'

The director claims about Vijay's interest to hear the second half. Although AR Murugadoss was occupied with the works related to 7aum Arivu, he did not want to lose the opportunity and narrated the remaining part in just seven days.

However, SA Chandrasekhar did not produce the film, but Kalaippuli S Thanu took over the project.