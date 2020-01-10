Bollywood actresses and their love affairs with cricketers are not a thing of today. It prevails from the time veteran actress Sharmila Tagore got married to Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Relationships in the glamour industry are quite fickle. Some last forever, some don't. The 80s and 90s was a golden era for the industry with budding romances to some ugly breakups.

But Madhuri Dixit and cricketer Ajay Jadeja's relationship was much talked about at that time. On one side was Bollywood's 'dhak dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit and on the other was handsome Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja who had female fans crazy for him.

Madhuri Dixit and Ajay Jadeja Love story

It all began when Madhuri Dixit and Ajay Jadeja saw each other for the first time during a magazine photoshoot that they shot together and since then gossips began of the two dating each other. Though Madhuri was linked up with her co-stars like Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt earlier but she was head over heels in love with Ajay Jadeja.

Madhuri Dixit approached producers to cast Ajay Jadeja in movies

Reports suggest, while the two dated, Ajay had expressed his desire to work in films and Madhuri being one of the topmost actresses of the time began pitching boyfriend Ajay's name to producers. But soon after, their relationship took a dramatic turn when Ajay Jadeja's performance on the field began losing its grip and the cricketer suffered a major downfall in his career that lasted for long.

Ajay Jadeja was from a royal family

Several reports say that Ajay Jadeja belonged to a royal family whereas Madhuri Dixit came from a middle-class Brahmin household and so Ajay's parents never favoured Madhuri nor approved of their son marrying a middle-class girl.

The Climax of the tale

Amidst all this came the final blow that separated the love birds forever, in the year 1999 Ajay Jadeja was found guilty in the match-fixing with cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin. This news shocked the nation. Though Madhuri's parents never opposed her relationship with Ajay Jadeja, after hearing the news they never allowed their daughter to have any further involvement in the relationship. It was then when Madhuri decided to break all ties with Ajay Jadeja and flew down to the USA where she met Dr. Shriram Nene with whom the actress got married.