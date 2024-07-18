'When love stops being easy': Abhishek Bachchan likes a divorce post amid separation rumours with Aishwarya Rai; leaves fans concerned

Power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Of late, the couple are grabbing headlines for her marital life. Several reports suggest that all is not well between Abhi-Ash.

What leads to speculations of a rift between Abhishek and Aishwarya?

It all started again when the couple didn't pose together during the Ambani wedding. On Friday, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and Navya Naveli Nanda posed with Abhishek Bachchan while Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan posed separately. This added fuel to the ongoing rift between Aishwarya and Abhishek.

Abhishek Bachchan has reacted to a post on Instagram, which talked about divorce, amid separation rumours from his wife Aishwarya Rai

And on Wednesday, Abhishek's latest social media activity hit headlines as liked a post on Instagram that talked about divorce.

The post was shared by a journalist on the social media platform. It was an article for Indian Express' Eye magazine.

The post was captioned, "When love stops being easy."

The Instagram carousel on divorce reads, "Divorce is never easy for anyone. Who doesn't dream of a happily ever after or envision recreating those heartwarming videos of elderly couples holding hands as they cross the street? Yet, sometimes life doesn't unfold as we hoped. But how do people cope when they separate after decades together, after spending a significant portion of their lives relying on each other for both big and small things?"

It also read, "What drives them to sever ties, and what challenges do they face? This story delves into these questions. Coincidentally, 'grey divorces' or 'silver splitters'—terms for those seeking marital dissolution typically after age 50—are on the rise globally. The reasons, though varied, are not surprising."

Abhishek Bachchan reacted to the post by clicking the "like" button.

The like by Abhishek has raised eyebrows that all is not well between him and Aishwarya.

Take a look at what social media users have to say :

A user wrote, "I said it before, Rai-Bachachan situation is transparent if you follow Aish closely. She no longer even wears her ring. Abhi-Aish seems to co-parent and be cordial but the marriage itself seems to be over. Seems it works for them, even Aish only celebrated her 50th birthday with her mom, daughter and paps. How they came to the Ambani wedding. answered a lot of questions for those in denial."

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married in 2007.

The couple welcomed their first child — Aaradhya — in November 2011.