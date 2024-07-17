Mumbai monsoons are beautiful and at times the weather in the city is pleasant and Mumbaikars and celebs enjoy the rain. However, there are days when the torrential rains in the city don't stop and as work must go on, celebs have to keep up with shooting schedules.

This is exactly what happned a day ago. One of the most loved couples and veteran Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were snapped shooting for a project together and were caught amid heavy rains in Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan who is an avid social media user, often takes to his social accounts and updates his fans about day-to-day happenings in his life.

Big B holds an umbrella for wifey Jaya Bachchan

On Tuesday night, Big B took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and shared a photo in which he was seen holding an umbrella for his actress-turned-politician wife Jaya Bachchan.

The couple looked truly, madly, deeply in love as they served their couple goals with their latest picture

While Amitabh sported a white kurta pyjama, Jaya looked graceful in a blue salwar suit. "T 5074 – .... and the rain it raineth every day .. even on set at work," Big B wrote.

T 5074 - .... and the rain it raineth every day .. even on set at work .. pic.twitter.com/Sky5FJJbT2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 16, 2024

The cute picture was loved by his fans. At the age of 81, Big B's chivalry is a lesson for new-age lovers and GEN Z.

However, a section of netiznes was puzzled seeing the facial expressions of Jaya Bachchan as she refused to smile and was clicked holding a box of laddoos and looking grim and serious.

A user wrote, "Yeh Jaya ji ka mood off kyu rehta hai?" ( Why is her mood off always).

Another mentioned, "Hats off to Aishwarya who lived with this Jaya Bachchan in the same house.."

Amitabh Bachchan in his blog mentioned that while rains bring relief they also cause "devastation".

T 5073 - just lazy and still at work — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 16, 2024

Bachchan wrote, "It is a blessing after the hot summer months .. but apart from the awaited agricultural benefits .. it brings devastation and floods, ruining the landscape and causing pain to those who suffer .. each year the scenario repeats itself .. sad .. helpless ... it is difficult to describe the ruin caused .. but we pray that all gets well and for the wellness of all .. our prayers. Love, care, and wishes for calm .. (sic)."

Work Front

Amitabh Bachchan is currently basking in the success of his film Kalki 2898 AD.

The actor will soon return to hosting the popular quiz show, "Kaun Banega Crorepati."

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have been married for 51 years now. The two tied the knot in June 1973 and have two children – Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda.