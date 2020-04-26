Kim Hyun Joong has been quite a magnet for scandals for the past couple of years. Well, it seems like his troubles began when he was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend in 2014. However, the Korean star managed to land himself in another scandal when he managed to get his ex-girlfriend pregnant.

Reportedly, Kim Hyun Joong initially stated that he would take responsibility once the pregnancy was confirmed, but various issues and disputes ensued, leading to lawsuits and countersuits, claims of miscarriage, alleged false accusations on both sides, etc.

The scandal is reminiscent of a regular soap opera trope. And we're certain K-dramas would also love to try their hand at the delicious drama that is Kim Hyun Joon's life.

The denials, the accusations and the media coverage, all make for great television. However, they do not paint Kim in a very flattering light.

However, the controversy concluded when both Kim Hyun Joong and his former girlfriend decided to take a paternity test at a medical centre in Seoul. The results determined that Kim Hyun Joong was indeed the father of the baby. Well, at least that was some good news for Kim in the midst of a scandal.