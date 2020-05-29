After giving a power pack monologue scene in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, the charmer Kartik Aaryan soon made his way into our hearts. Especially for girls, he just never misses a chance to flaunt his cute smile and good looks, which makes every girl's heart skip a beat.

Kartik Aaryan has now completed almost 9 years in Bollywood industry now and every time we see him on-screen or scroll through his social media handle, the handsome hunk makes us feel, 'Dil Chori Sadda Hogaya Oye Ki Kariye Ki Kariye'.

However, Kartik's shot to fame didn't come easy at all as he had to overcome several family issues to achieve his dream of being an actor. As per the actor himself, his mother got very upset after seeing him lock lips in the film Pyaar ka Punchnama.

My mother cried after seeing my kissing scene: Kartik Aaryan

In a throwback interview with BiscootTV in 2013, when Kartik Aaryan was asked whether he was comfortable doing the kissing scenes, after which he had retorted that he initially said no because his family, especially his mom would be uncomfortable.

"Main ladka hoon. Mujhe pata hai ki kaise kiss karna hai. The thing is I wasn't open. During Pyaar Ka Punchnama, there was a liplock scene jisko maine mana kar diya tha Luv sir ko karne ko. Maine kaha tha main screen pe nahi kar sakta kiss. Because meri nani badi gussa hoti hain. Meri mummy bohot gussa hoti hain. Meri mummy royi thi when she saw me kissing on screen. She was unhappy with the fact that I kissed on screen and I can't do this," said Kartik.

Furthermore, the 'Love Aaj Kal 2' actor added "Ek toh main padhai chhod ke actor ban gaya, upar se main mooh kaala kar raha hun screen pe. She didn't want it. Even I didn't want it; kal ko main bhi aise nahi dekhna chahta ki on screen main kiss kar raha hun. But ab wo demand tha, Luv sir ko chahiye tha ki kiss karna hai Pyaar Ka Punchnama mein, toh kiya."

Since Kartik comes from a none filmy background and had no experience of the limelight, his mother's concerns were obvious as she wanted him to have a second option of Bollywood doesn't work for Kartik.

Mom wanted me to pursue a secure job: Kartik

But, of course, her son's talent and hard work brought him what eventually fell into place and the surreal feeling of being where he is now.

"At the time, my mom was adamant I finish my degree, so while shooting, I gave my exams & people in the exam hall were clicking photos with me! But I understood that she wanted my future to be secure," said Kartik.

He continued, "After Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, it all changed! Life has come full circle now recently when I was in Gwalior, I was invited to my school as chief guest & kids were chanting my name! It was surreal! But what I have today, would've never come my way, if I hadn't believed that I'd make it. I'm grateful for where I am & I know I have a long way to go. Sometimes all of it still feels unbelievable from this point on, the possibilities just seem endless & my dreams, are just waiting to come true."

Currently, the actor has various big projects in his kitty, including the sequel of Dostana as well as Bhool Bhulaiyya 2.