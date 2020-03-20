Even as Kareena Kapoor Khan is happily married to Saif Ali Khan and is a proud mother of a three-year-old Taimur, her affair with Shahid Kapoor continues to be one of the most-talked-about affairs of Bollywood.

Saif on the other hand, was in a relationship with Italian model Rosa Catalano for a brief period of time post his divorce with Amrita Singh. Saif and Rosa did make quite a few public appearances before they parted ways.

But did you know, before the Nawab fell in love with Bebo, he and Rosa had once gone on double date with then-couple Shahid and Kareena? Yes, the Good Newwz actress had once shared the strange incident that during the shoot of 2006 movie Omkara - which had Saif and Kareena in key roles- she was dating Shahid Kapoor while Saif was involved with Rosa and the couples had gone on a double date.

The gorgeous actress had made the shocking revelation on a chat show, "I do remember that Saif was with his previous girlfriend of that time and I was in another relationship. But it's so strange that all of us had gone out for dinner together."

While it looked all perfect then, destiny had a different plan and Bebo broke up with Shahid and found the love of her life in Saif.

Kareena about her breakup with Shahid:

In a recent interview, Kareena opened up boldly about her relationship with the Kabir Singh star and later with Saif Ali Khan. The 39-year-old revealed that while shooting for Jab We Met, she was going through a lot of emotional trauma just like the character 'Geet' that she was playing in the film.

Speaking to Anupama Chopra on Film Companion, Kareena said, "In fact, it was Shahid who actually said that I should hear this script of this film. He was like, 'It's amazing, the girl's part is amazing and you should do it.' He kind of actually got this entire project together and both of us ended up doing this film."

Talking about the breakup the Angrezi Medium actress said, "Of course, then destiny had its own plan and life took its own course. A lot happened in the making of this film and Tashan and our lives... We all kind of went our separate ways. And this beauty of a movie came out of it."