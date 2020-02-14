Kapil Sharma has come a long way after the massive backlash he received post his infamous mid-air brawl with Sunil Grover. Despite being embroiled in back-to-back controversies owing to his frailing equation with Sunil and other team members, Kapil has bounced back and how! The Kapil Sharma Show 2 is doing wonders gaining massive TRPs every week.

Kapil cancels shoot

It was during the time when Kapil was receiving heavy criticism that he was

forced to cancel the shoot of his show after no one turned up to film the episode, except for Kiku Sharda and Rochelle Rao. Besides Sunil, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra and Chandan Prabhakar had also decided to boycott the show.

To make matter worse, hundreds of fans of the show had extended their support to Sunil and bashed Kapil for his ill behaviour. On Twitter, people reminded Kapil that his show was nothing without Sunil and had also demanded to rechristen the comedy show as The Sunil Grover Show.

Even some Bollywood celebs had expressed their reservations on promoting their film on the show after Kapil's unprofessional behaviour. Ironically, it was the same show that celebs always wanted to associate themselves to promote their films and get entertained at the same time.

All these issues made everyone wonder if it was time for The Kapil Sharma Show to pull the plug off.

What happened between Kapil and Sunil?

It was said that Kapil in an inebriated state, hurled abuses and physically assaulted co-star Sunil in flight on their way back from Australia. Apparently, The Kapil Sharma Show host threw a shoe on Sunil and slapped him on board the flight. Post that, Kapil and Sunil also got into a Twitter war. Although Kapil had had repeatedly asked for forgiveness, Sunil never paid heed to his requests.

Chandan Prabhakar's return on TKSS 2

Chandan, who is Kapil's childhood friend, had told SpotboyE that although issues cropped up between him and Kapil, they are like brothers and will always remain so. Chandan had a change of heart after Kapil paid a visit to his house to meet his newborn and family and tried his best to reconcile their differences.

"See every action has an equal and opposite reaction. We are like family; I have spent half of my life with Kapil. If I make it a big issue, saying Mujhe zindagi mein tere saath kaam nahi karna (i don't want to work with you in my life) then it's not right. It's OK if I reacted then, but I can't stretch it for life. In a family, two brothers fight but that does not mean that they leave each other forever," he had told the portal.

The comedian further said that unlike Sunil, Ali and Sugandha Mishra, he didn't take up any work after quitting The Kapil Sharma Show and instead took a break to be with his family. "If anything happened between me and Kapil, that is a personal thing. It does not mean that I will gang up with someone else," he had added.