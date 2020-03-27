Popular south Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal had admitted that she had two love affairs before and after entering film industry, but she had denied the reports that she was in a live-in relationship with young actor Ram.

Kajal Aggarwal, who made her acting debut with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na in 2004, has completed 17 years in the film industry. The actress has been in news for her relationship and marriage more than her movies. She has been linked with some of her co-stars and a businessman, but none of them have come true, as she has been still single.

One of her link-up rumours was with actor Ram Pothineni. The speculations started doing rounds after two teamed up for the 2009 movie Ganesh Just Ganesh, which was produced by Sri Sravanthi Movies. It was reported that Kajal Aggarwal was in a live-in relationship with the hero in the same apartment building in which Ram lives.

Kajal Aggarwal had spoken about the rumours about her live-in relationship with Ram in a chat with anchor Pradeep on the first episode of Zee Telugu's show Konchen Touch Lo Vunte Chebutaanu (KTVC Uncut). She had slammed the reports saying, "It was real comedy since she didn't even get to meet to him formally."

In another interview with a leading daily, Kajal Aggarwal had revealed that she had two serious relationships at different points in her life, but they ended on a sad note. Talking about the reason for it, the actress had said that it did not work because she 'did not have the time'.

Kajal had told, "I have had two serious relationships in my life so far, one before I became an actor and one after and both were with people outside the industry. The last relationship did not work out as you need to give a relationship some time and be physically present and that was not possible as I did not have the time."

Kajal Aggarwal had confessed that she had cried onec due to boyfriend problem and this was the first time she had cried. She had add, "The only time I have cried in my life was due to boyfriend problems. In fact, when I need to do an emotional scene I have to try really hard as I have no reference to think of in my real life."