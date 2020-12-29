Justin Bieber was recently slammed by his wife Hailey Baldwin after he made a sex joke on one of her Instagram posts. The Canadian pop star put a sly comment on Hailey's picture, which sounded like a sexual innuendo.

Earlier this week, the 26-year-old Justin posted a video of himself singing his new song "Lonely" on his Instagram handle. The rendition was praised by his millions of followers, including his wife who wrote, "My jaw??? On the floor."

Justin Bieber replied to Hailey Baldwin's response with a highly sexual joke. He wrote, "Ur jaw is other places too lets be honest."

Justin's reply was straightforward a double entendre and Hailey did not seem too impressed with it as well. To shut her husband down, she replied, "Omg please go to sleep."

There were several fans who took Hailey's side as even they did not like Justin Bieber making that comment. Some called the comment, "cringey," or "disrespectful."

"Wow! To say that in public! No respect for his wife," one person commented."Could've kept this off the 'gram," another social media user wrote.

Apparently, this is not the first time when Justin Bieber made a joke about his sex life with his wife Hailey Baldwin. Back in 2019, he made a remark on an Instagram video of himself scoring a goal during a hockey game. He captioned the video, "Like my wife always says... I got good hands."

However, back then the 24-year-old Baldwin went along with her husband's joke and responded, "fact."

One other time, Justin shared a photo of Hailey laying in bed in underwear and wearing a Drew House chain. In the image, the "Sorry" singer wrote, "That's my toe."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's relationship:

Justin and Hailey got married in a courthouse in September 2018 and had a grand wedding celebration with their extended friends and family in September 2019. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are Christians and they revealed in the past that they hold on to having sex with each other until they were married.

"He's like, I'm trying to protect you from hurt and pain. I think sex can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have sex because they don't feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that. I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul," he told W Magazine.