When we talk about Bollywood blockbusters, there is one movie that definitely comes to everybody's mind and that is Ramesh Sippy' Sholay. Over the years, many directors have tried to recreate this movie but no one succeeded.

From iconic dialogues to amazing songs, this movie had everything. Though it was released in the 70s, it has been watched by every generation, since then. A unique tale of friendship, love, action and drama, Sippy's Sholay stood out and created havoc at the box office. One of the strong factors for its success was a star-studded cast and brilliant actors.

Sholay portrayed the brooding romance between real-life Jodis Amitabh Bachchan- Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra-Hema Malini. Though Amitabh Bachchan aka Big B is a superstar of Bollywood now, Dharmendra is also loved by many, there was a time when the Punjabi Putt Dharmji was ruling the Bollywood.

Veeru of Bollywood was a bigger star than Jai (Big B) and all the leading ladies were mostly head over heels for him. Though Hema Malini was the one true love for Dharmendra and she beautifully portrayed the role of Basanti in Sholay, there was someone else who wanted to be the love interest of Veeru and that is none other than Mrs Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya.

I love Dharmendra, Wanted to be Basanti: Jaya Bachchan

Just like her role in the movie Guddi, Jaya Bachchan in real life also was mesmerised by the brooding personality of Dharmendra. On the show Koffee With Karan, she even disclosed that she wanted to play the role of Basanti opposite Dharmendra. Gushing about Hema Malini's husband in front of her Jaya said, "I should have played Basanti. Because I love Dharmendra."

Dharmendra looks like Greek God: Jaya

Jaya Bachchan also shared her fond memories of working opposite Dharmendra in her first Bollywood film Guddi and said, "When I was introduced to him for the first time, there was a sofa there and I hid behind it because I was so nervous. I don't know what to do. There was this fantastic looking man."

"He was wearing this white pants and shoes, looking like a Greek god," Jaya Bachchan added.

Though it might fume any other wife, Hema and Jaya had a great laugh over it. Hema Malini went on to explain that Dharmji is charismatic and has an aura that can attract any women.

Sadly, Jaya Bachchan didn't play the role of Basanti but she aced the character of docile daughter-in-law Radha, and expressed all her pains, through eyes. Her non-conventional chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan was adored by many while Basanti (Hema Malini) and Veeru (Dharmendra) went on to become one of the hit Jodis of Bollywood.