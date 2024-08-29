Actor Vijay Varma is gearing up for his next web show 'IC 814', which is based on the 1999 hijacking of an Indian aircraft by five Pakistani militants.

Not only is Vijay known for his acting prowess and versatile roles, but the actor on personal front happily in a relationship, as he is dating an actor Tamannaah Bhatia.

The actor is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming show.

Not many are aware that, Vijay is battling a skin condition, vitiligo (which causes the skin to lose colour or pigment in patches).

Recently at a college fest, Vijay spoke about his skin condition at a college event in Mumbai.

Vijay on dealing with vitiligo

He said, "See, I didn't make a big deal out of it. It is just a cosmetic thing, and it is not really anything that can change the course of your life. We make it a big deal because it is something which is out there, but I have never really made a big deal out of it."

The actor also shared whether he ever faced challenges at work because of his skin condition. He said, "It used to worry me when I was an out-of-work actor. I would wonder if this would become an obstacle. But ever since I have been working and seeing a lot of success, it hasn't bothered me."

"I have covered it up for my movies because it just distracts, and I don't want my audience to look at anything else except for what I want to show them, so that is the reason I hide it. But for all my public appearances, for all these years, I have never bothered to cover it up. People these days are very intelligent, and I feel that today's generation has an innate sense of responsibility. I have never been spoken about loosely for my skin condition. Maybe if it was some other time, then this could have possibly become a topic of discussion," the actor concluded.