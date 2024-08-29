Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria debuted with Ananya Pandey and Tiger Shroff in Student Of The Year 2 in 2019. The actor has been away from the limelight for a long time, hiding from media and paparazzi ever since her alleged break-up with Aadar Jain.

'Vulgar, inappropriate?': Tata Sutaria feels shy, uncomfortable while walking as she ditches shirt opts for plunging neckline blazer, body suit

On Wednesday, Tara Sutaria was spotted at an event after months and made a head-turning appearance in Mumbai for an event.

The actor's bold look grabbed headlines, she wore a neat pleat blazer and wore a body suit underneath and a ditched shirt. Her blazer costs Tara Sutaria is worth Rs 24,900.

Several videos and pictures surfaced online, in the clips Tara Sutaria was seen walking uncomfortably. In one of the videos, she covered her plunging neckline blazer dress with her hand.

Netizens trolled her for wearing a short outfit and keeping her hand so paps don't zoom in.

A user wrote, "Why wear a dress when she can't carry?"

Another mentioned, "Why did she not wear a shirt?"

A few months back, it has been reported that Tara Sutaria bagged second lead in Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale.

Tara Sutaria had reacted to the news

Tara Sutaria had took to Instagram to clarify that the reports were 'false' and not to believe baseless speculations about her work unless she confirmed them.

Tara shared a note on her Instagram stories addressing the rumours. She wrote, "Hello all! The articles released over the last few days about a project and I are false and not shared by me." She also took a dig at the claim that she was cast as the 'second' female lead writing, "Whenever there is something to share, I will share it with all of you! My love always. PS – Nobody is second to anyone."

Tara Sutaria is a brand ambassador of luxury brand Bobbi Brown.