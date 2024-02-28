Navya Naveli Nanda is one of the Starkid who is away from arc lights yet has made her mark felt with her podcast that features her nani Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan.

Navya Naveli is the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan; she chose to stay away from Bollywood. Being an entrepreneur. She is also working at her father Nikhil Nanda's company Escorts Group. As Navya is making waves for being an entrepreneur, her podcast is often a candid chat on a lot of relevant topics such as women empowerment, beauty standards, and how Gen Z and millennials dating app culture has ruined old-school romance.

The star kid shares a close bond with her cousin Aardhaya Bachchan and often shares pictures with her.

However, there were reports of a feud between Nanda and Bachchan when Navya made her debut at Paris Fashion Week when Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan in Paris cheered for Navya. While Aardhya cheered for Aishwariya.

Navya Naveli says she admires Aaradhya Bachchan's wisdom

In an interview with News18 Showsha, Navya was asked to give some advice to Aaradhya, to which Navya said that her young cousin's sister actually doesn't need any tips from her.

Navya heaped praise on Aaradhya and she is extremely "assured, confident" and someone aware of the happenings, which she feels is "a very commendable thing."

"I feel she's far wiser than I was when I was 12. She's very intelligent and I think more aware of things than I was maybe at her age. So it's actually great to see that the entire generation grew up being so much more aware of the world, so much more aware of society and things around them, so I don't know what advice I would give her," Navya said.

Navya added, "She also added that Aaradhya is so aware of things and is very wise. "I think I just admire her at such a young age, Just happy to have a younger sister in the house to share things with."

Abhishek Bachchan on Aardhya

Abhishek Bachchan too had talked about his daughter Aaradhya and said, "I do not do the heavy lifting at home. That is entirely done by my wife. She allows me to go and do my work. The point is, do not try to deal with it. I do not think the new generation has a sense of hierarchy. That was something we were brought up with. They are inquisitive... they are like 'Why? Why should I just listen to you because you are my mother?' They are far more informed, they are born into this era of information and technology. (So my advice is just) answer their questions."

Navya on her privileged background

In a recent interview, Navya was asked whether she is often asked about her privileged background and how it helped her in her career.

In a chat with ABP, Navya acknowledged the privileged background she hails from and how it has influenced her career. She shared, "Everyone has a last name and everyone has a responsibility to carry their legacy forward, irrespective of the field that they are in. I am doing my bit to take the legacy forward and doing the best that I can to make my family proud. When we speak of privilege, I will give credit to where I am today to that. I don't think I would be where I am if I didn't come from the family that I came from. I was given a lot of opportunities at a very young age that most young girls my age don't get. For me, it's been important to make the best of those opportunities. I will give credit to where I am today, professionally and personally, to my family."

Navya Naveli Nanda is busy co-hosting a podcast called What the Hell Navya with her mother Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan.