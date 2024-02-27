Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are in London. Last week the couple announced the arrival of their second child, a baby boy. Away from the hush-hush of Mumbai, the star couple revealed that their son was born on February 15, 2024. Along with the announcement the elated parents also shared the name of the little one. They have named their bundle of joy Akaay.

The statement read, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February. We welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time."

Anushka and Virat have always been very particular with their child's security. The couple have requested media and fans to not click on their daughter Vamika's pictures. With a no-photo policy for the elder one, they might also be following the same for their younger one. Fans can rarely catch a glimpse of Virat and Anushka's daughter, Vamika Kohli.

Anushka Sharma spends time with son Akaay as Virat Kohli takes daughter Vamika to lunch in London.

However, fans are in for a treat as a picture of Virat and Vamika at a restaurant having lunch went viral. In the picture, Virat and Vamika were twining. The father-daughter duo had worn black and white shades.

Virat wore a sweatshirt and beanie and was engrossed on the phone, Vamika was seen in a white striped sweater with her hair perfectly tied in a cute ponytail and she was busy eating her meal.

The photo was seemingly shared by a fan and now it has gone viral. Netizens can't stop gushing over the papa-beti duo.

A user mentioned, "She is so grown up and her hair.."

Another mentioned, "Look at her hair she is growing so fast.."

In January 2024, AB De Villiers confirmed Anushka Sharma's pregnancy reports when he said on his YouTube channel, "Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it's family time and things are important to him. If you are not genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people's priority is family. You can't judge Virat for that. Yes, we miss him, but he has made the right decision."

Virat Kohli with Vamika

This has to be the picture of the day❤️ pic.twitter.com/LlSmAKbw2n — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) February 26, 2024

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli had initially withdrawn from the India team for the first two Tests of the series, citing personal reasons, but later it was announced that he would miss out on the entire five-match series. His last appearance came in the T20I series against Afghanistan earlier in January.

Jay Shah said, "If somebody is asking for a personal leave in 15 years then it is his right to ask for it. Virat is not that kind of a player that he would ask for a leave without any reason. We must back and trust our players. We will talk about Virat later."

Reports of Anushka Sharma's second pregnancy started doing the rounds after a report in HT dated October 2023 mentioned that the actress was expecting her second child with husband Virat Kohli. "Anushka is expecting her second baby. Like the last time, they will formally share the news with the world at a later stage," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

About Anushka and Virat

Anushka tied the knot with Virat Kohli in December 2017. The actress then took a break from acting in 2018 after the release of her movie Zero. The couple then welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in January 2021. Since then, Anushka has not worked in any of the films. She is slated to make a comeback with the sports drama Chakda Xpress. While the actress has already wrapped up shooting, the film's release date is unknown.