Bigg Boss 18 is merely a few days away from its finale, and the inmates are putting their best behaviour forward to keep the audience hooked and gain more votes. Days before the finale, Shrutika and Chahat Pandey were evicted. It was also reported that Shilpa Shirodkar has bid farewell to the reality show.

After Shilpa's eviction, the contestants competing for the trophy are Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang, Rajat Dalal, and Avinash Mishra. On Monday evening, during the media round, influencer and national-level weightlifter Rajat Dalal, one of the inmates in the house, addressed various allegations against him. He spoke about accusations of kidnapping a minor and assaulting him, challenging the media to provide solid proof of the crime.

On aggressive nature

Talking about his aggressive nature on Bigg Boss Season 18, Rajat shared that he respects everyone and also values law and order. He said, "I have been accused of beating people or kidnapping someone. Fighting with someone is an impulsive reaction, but in impulse, I cannot kidnap someone."

On pornography charges

He mentioned, "I also have pornography charges on me. If you are talking about my image in society, I teach kids for free, work towards protecting stray dogs, and help the needy. I have done something for the country also. By just accusing me, you don't realize to what extent you are defaming me. Three police vans had come to arrest me. Only I know the embarrassment my family faced. Kidnapping a minor is something I would not do. Would anyone post a video with a victim who is kidnapped?"

On being violent

Rajat mentioned that he respects law and order, he further accepted his mistakes and stated that while he has been blamed for certain things, he believes the truth will come to light in due time.

He added, "I agree that I am violent. I am a powerlifter, and in situations, I charge that way. When I get angry, I become a different person. I am working on my temper and rectifying things because I have suffered because of it. My family has faced a lot because of me. I respect law and order a lot. I have accepted my mistakes. I am blamed for certain things which will get cleared when the time comes. I am still working on myself."

About Rajat's cases

Rajat grabbed headlines for retaliating against CarryMinati after being roasted by the YouTuber. Even Salman Khan confronted Rajat about allegations of assaulting people at his home.

Rajat made headlines for reportedly slamming his car into a biker and failing to check on the victim. He was accused of driving at a reckless speed of 143 mph on a busy road, allegedly hitting a biker and dismissively remarking, "Wo gir gaya, koi baat nahi. Roz ka yahi kaam hai" (It's okay that he fell; this is a daily thing). According to PTI, a case was registered against him following the incident.

Rajat faced serious allegations of kidnapping a minor, physically assaulting him, and engaging in degrading behaviour, including urinating on the victim's face.

Rajat was arrested in Ahmedabad in June 2024 and subsequently detained at the Sabarmati jail. However, after spending some time in custody, he was eventually granted bail.