With the confirmation of Eid al-Fitr being celebrated on April 21 in UAE, the UK, US and other western countries, Muslims in India will observe Eid on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

After a month of fasting in the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims around the world mark the end of the holy month. The first day of the tenth month of Islamic calendar ie Shawwal is celebrated as Eid and it is marked with the sighting of the new moon, just like any other Islamic month, including Ramadan.

The customary moon sighting was set up in Saudi Arabia on Thursday evening, and the the Shawwal crescent was sighted. With this, it is concluded that Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar alongside other Arab and western countries on Friday.

Eid al-Fitr in India, other neighbouring countries

Eid ul-Fitr in different parts of the world is celebrated only after the sighting of the crescent, which marks the beginning of a new Islamic month of Shawwal. In India, Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated a day later than in Saudi Arabia and other western countries.

In south Asian countries like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and others, moon sighting will be observed on Friday. With the sighting of the crescent, Eid will be celebrated either on Saturday or Sunday.

However, with Saudi Arabia's Eid confirmation, India will most likely observe Eid on Saturday.

Eid al-Fitr

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated to mark the end of Ramadan, a month of prayers and fastings. Eid ul-Fitr is translated to "festival of ending the fast" and is celebrated with a special prayer on the morning of Eid.