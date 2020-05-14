Sanjay Dutt and controversies go hand in hand. The actor and his controversial image were inseparable until his biopic 'Sanju' released and helped him save his image and tell his story. Though the film was loved and appreciated by the audience it also had kept many chapters of Sanjay Dutt's life under wraps that don't make the biopic justifiable.

Though the film only showcases the struggle and hardships taken by Sanjay Dutt and his father Sunil Dutt in bringing back Sanjay from the valley of drugs, the film has lacked in showing the support that he received from his sisters Priya and Namrata Dutt.

Speaking about this dark phase, his sister Namrata Dutt had opened up in a rare interview in 1987. In an interview with Society magazine in 1987, Namrata recalled how she tried to get Sanjay Dutt out of his drug addiction. The magazine quoted her as saying, "Every day, I used to try to talk to him but it was no use. He just couldn't live without them. He would get violent, we would fight, even come to blows".

She said, "One particular night he came home drunk, totally plastered, and this after my mum's death, was too much for me. I yelled at him, and he yelled back, so I pushed him and he pushed me so hard that I fractured my toe. Oh god, but those were terrible days. I went through hell."

Sanjay too cleared out the air on his drug addiction

"I was already on drugs when my mother was being treated for cancer. Rocky (his debut film) was being made and I remember that I was so addicted that once I travelled with 1 kilogram of heroin hidden in my shoes. My two sisters were also with me on the same flight. At that time, checking at airports was not so strict. Today, when I think about the incident, I get scared. Main pakda jaata toh theek tha (If I got caught, it was fine), but what about my sisters? Drugs do this to you. You don't care about family or anything else," Sanjay recalled while speaking to the media in 2016.

As shown in the film, it was only after Sanjay Dutt's mom Nargis' death that shattered Sanjay forever and proved to be the only inspiring force to let go off drugs forever.