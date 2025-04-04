A video of Elnaaz Norouzi and Gerard Butler 'vacationing' together has set social media on fire! Elnaaz, who won hearts with her role in Sacred Games and Made In Heaven, was spotted having a gala time with the Hollywood hottie in a video. Netizens went into a tizzy seeing the duo's chemistry in a video which has now caught everyone's attention.

Social media excited!

The video shows Gerard and Elnaaz Norouzi walking up a beautiful street. Gerard seems to be holding onto Elnaaz as they walk up, and the diva fails to hide her laugh throughout. Many wondered if the two were holidaying or was it a shooting of a movie. Some couldn't contain their excitement at this supposed union.

Their film together

However, we must tell you that Elnaaz had shot with Gerard Butler for a movie titled – 'Kandahar'. The action film released back in 2023. Now, whether the video is from then during the duo's shooting days or is a new video, remains uncertain.

Elnaaz Norouzi on working with Gerard

Back then, in an interview, Elnaaz couldn't stop raving about Butler and how incredibly humble he is. "All that's left for us actors is dubbing for the film. I have had the most incredible time on the sets. Gerard is so much fun. He doesn't behave like a star or have any attitude," she had said.

"He's all heart and very sweet. He was so interested in knowing how does Bollywood work, how's everyone in India. He wants to come here soon, and do those spiritual trips. He's a very cool human being," the diva told HT.