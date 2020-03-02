Megastar Chiranjeevi kept aside the launch of his biography to attend the pre-release event of the film O Pitta Katha, which is set to hit the screens on March 6. The actor is now winning all praise for his support for this small budget movie

Chiranjeevi is a simple and down-to-earth actor. He is known for his generosity and concerns for his colleagues from the Telugu film industry. There are several instances of the megastar extending his help and support to the people, who are in need of help. He was at it again, as he delayed the launch of his official biography for the pre-release event of O Pitta Katha at the ITC Kohinoor in Hyderabad on Sunday.

O Pitta Katha is small budget movie and budding actors are playing the lead roles in the movie. With lack of star power to bring the audience, Chiru's presence at its pre-release event is big boost for the film and it helped the flick grab many eyeballs. The generosity shown by Chiranjeevi is now the talk of the T-Town with many fans and celebs heaping praises upon the megastar.

Filmmaker Meher Ramesh tweeted, "#OpittaKatha This small film is getting bigger & brighter with #MegaStar presence for Pre-Release event on 1st March 6pm Nata Bheeshma @actorbrahmaji made it possible with his effort All the Best to entire Team."

'Damn sweet of Chiranjeevi garu'

Actor Rahul Ravindran tweeted, "Damn sweet of Chiranjeevi garu to pick attending the pre release function of a small film over his own official biography's book launch. Just so that the film will benefit from the publicity. Such a large-hearted gesture ❤️ ❤️ Super luck to the whole team of #OPittaKatha "

Directed by Chendu Muddhu, O Pitta Katha is a romantic thriller movie starring newbies like Viswant, Sanjay Rao and Nitya Shetty. The film deals with a triangular love story and its promotion has received very good response. The reason for the response is none other than superstar Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh Babu had extended his support for the team of O Pitta Katha, by launching its teaser on February 7. The superstar had tweeted its link and wrote, "Happy to launch the teaser of #OPittaKatha! Good luck on your first @SanjayKOfficial and best wishes to the entire team Smiling face with smiling eyes Thumbs up @BhavyaCreations @actorbrahmaji @chendumuddhu."

Actor Brahmaji, who is playing a crucial role in O Pitta Katha, had thanked Mahesh Babu. The comedian had tweeted, "Thank uu superstar.. u love cinema n u always come forward to encourage new talent.. our team will remember this gesture forever ..We love u.. Take a bow Grinning face @urstrulyMahesh."