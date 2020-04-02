Director Puri Jagannadh, who is currently busy with the shooting of Vijay Devarakonda's fighter, has revealed that megastar Chiranjeevi's recent tweet made his wife Lavanya recollect everything and slap him.

Chiranjeevi Konidela joined the Twitter world on March 25 on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi. A day later, director Puri Jagannadh welcomed him and wrote, "Sirrrrrrrrrrr @KChiruTweets welcome to social media. In this time of social distancing, social media will keep us close to you now ."

Chiranjeevi retweeted Puri Jagannadh's post and thanked the director. The megastar wrote. "Thank you @purijagan Also it allows some great family time. You may be missing the beaches of Mumbai and Bangkok, but I am sure Pavitra and Aakash will be so happy to see you spending time at home."

In an interview with a Telugu daily, Puri Jagannadh revealed that his wife Lavanya had slapped him after seeing Chiranjeevi's tweet. The director told, "Chiru sir's tweet had landed me in huge trouble at home (laughs). While I don't know why he had raised the Bangkok topic in this lockdown period, his tweet made my wife recollect everything and she slapped eventually."

Puri Jagannadh is riding high on the success of his last directorial venture iSmart Shankar, which has become one of the Tollywood blockbusters of 2019. The director has two projects lined up for release. He has written script and dialogues and is producing his son Akash's next movie titled Romantic. He has also written script and dialogues and is directing and producing Vijay Devarakonda's upcoming film Fighter with Charmi Kaur.

Puri Jagannadh recently completed 40 percent of the shooting for Fighter. The director stalled its filming due to the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Charmi Kaur tweeted on March 17, "Winning this battle is in our collective effort. @purijagan @PuriConnects #CoronavirusOutbreak."

The statement released by the team of Fighter read, "After monitoring the evolving COVID-19 (Coronavirus) situation around the world, all the administrative and production work at PuriConnects will be temporarily suspended. Out of abundance caution and as part of our continued commitment to the safety of our cast, crew, staff & everybody this decision has been made."