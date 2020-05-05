Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is a Bollywood hit machine today, has recalled the time when he was asked to compromise for a role in the early days of his career.

"A casting director had told me, 'I'll give you the lead role if you showed me your tool.' I told him I'm straight and I politely refused his offer," Ayushmann told Pinkvilla while recalling his casting couch experience.

After a stint on the small screen, Ayushmann made his film debut in 2012 with Vicky Donor. He instantly won hearts with his charm and witty screen presence. Vicky Donor made Ayushmann a household name, as the multiplex hero with guy-next-door charm.

For an actor who started out being identified as master of offbeat roles and a poster boy of unconventional films, Ayushmann has now garnered a sizeable fan base to emerge as one of Bollywood's most bankable star who can also be counted to surprise every time with his acting skills.

But it wasn't a smooth sail for him. Recalling his initial days in the industry, he told Pinkvilla, "Initially, there used to be auditions where they would take your solo test. Then suddenly, the number started increasing and there would be 50 people in the same room. When I protested, they asked me to leave. So I have faced rejections.

Ayushmann added, "Also, I'm well equipped to handle failure now because of the failures I saw at the very beginning of my career. Had I never witnessed the lows, I don't think I would be able to handle it if it came now. Everything changes every Friday. I have just been lucky to have a few great Fridays in the last two-three years."