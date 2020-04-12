Acting is a difficult and demanding job. Many a time actors have to take on roles, scenes and behave in a way that the script demands even if it isn't like their real selves. Even if actors do pull it off, doesn't mean it doesn't take a lot of effort or numerous considerations.

Maine Pyaar Kiya is a Bollywood favourite. In the film, Salman Khan and Bhagyashree's chemistry became iconic for fans. There was one instance though while shooting when Bhagyashree became emotional about doing with Salman Khan.

When Bhagyashree cried while shooting for Maine Pyaar Kiya

Maine Pyaar Kiya was a film that propelled Salman Khan into stardom and marked Bhagyashree's entry into Bollywood. The film directed by Sooraj Barjatya was a massive crowd-pleaser. At this time both Salman Khan and Bhagyashree were new to the world of films and still learning.

While shooting for the film, there was a scene after the Khabootar song, when Salman Khan's character Prem returns from a conference and Bhagyashree had to run into his arms. The actress revealed in an interview with the Telegraph a few years ago that it was a particularly challenging scene for her to shoot.

She was unable to get that shot right even after many tries. Bhagyashree explained that she had never worked in a scene where she had to hug a man till that point, added to that she came from a conservative family where this was not encouraged.

Overworked and anxious, she burst into tears, so much so that it made director Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan nervous. The two sat with her trying to console her, she said they asked her to do whatever she was comfortable with and she was thankful that they were sweet towards her. Bhagyashree braced herself and did the scene because she didn't want to make Salman Khan conscious because of her hesitance.

Bhagyashree said that the rawness helped since the characters themselves were awkward in expressing their love to each other. Whatever the matter, the film became a huge hit and set new standards for Bollywood in 1989.