Ayushmann Khurrana is a popular Bollywood actor today but there was a time when he dreamt of becoming a singer. Singer Palash Sen has recalled his experience of auditioning a young Ayushmann Khurrana back in the day when the latter had musical dreams.

The Euphoria lead vocalist took to Facebook to recall judging Ayushmann Khurrana as a youngster when he appeared on a singing reality show years ago. Palash also revealed how Ayushmann would travel with him to places for Euphoria's live shows.

"2003, a young boy wanted to be a singer in a show where I was the judge- Popstars. He didn't win it but won my heart and my love forever. Travelled with me for Euphoria gigs and always stayed close to me. My only advice to him was - Haar na Maan na! Today as his new film releases, he is definitely India's most loved and the most talented actor. Ayush, I am as proud of you today ,as I was 17 years back. Love you my bro. Everyone, go watch 'Gulaabo Sitaabo' on Amazon Prime. Ayushmann Khurrana #throwback #popstars," wrote the singer on Facebook on Friday evening.

On Friday, Ayushmann Khurrana's latest movie "Gulabo Sitabo" released on Amazon Prime Video. The movie directed by Shoojit Sircar, also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.