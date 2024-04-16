Bollywood friendships are rare and of late we are seeing B-town actors coming together and standing as a rock during testing times. On Sunday, gunshots were fired outside Salman Khan's Galaxy apartments.

Gunshots fired outside Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment

Salman Khan and Salim Khan were inside the house when the drastic incident occurred.

According to reports, the incident happened at around 5 am on Sunday (April 14). Reports further suggest that the gunmen ran away from there soon.

Bandra police checked the CCTV footage and surrounding area and saw that three rounds of bullets were fired in the air, early in the morning.

The culprits who fired shots were on the bike, as per the CCTV footage.

The security outside Salman Khan's house is heightened. A day after the firing incident, the actor was leaving his house for work A convoy of police vehicles was seen in front and behind his car. An army of policemen were also seen patrolling outside Salman Khan's house.

After a few hours, amidst tight security, Salman Khan arrived at his apartment.

Shah Rukh Khan didn't meet Salman Khan while watching KKR match in Kolkata

On the day of the incident, Shah Rukh Khan, along with his daughter, Suhana Khan, younger son AbRam, actor Ananya Panday and manager Pooja Dadlani, were in Kolkata to watch the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Rider (KKR) and Lucknow Supergiant's (LSG) on April 14.

SRK was seen in a purple t-shirt with KKR's logo printed on it.

While Suhana and AbRam were seen wearing black and white T-shirts.

Several videos and pictures of SRK from the stands cheering for his team KKR went viral.

However, fans were not quite happy despite SRK's team winning, as they were of the view that King Khan should have been in Mumbai and stood by Salman in his turbulent time rather than enjoying the match.

A section of netizens also said that when SRK's son Aryan Khan was sent to NCB's custody for a day by a Mumbai court and was later arrested, Salman was the first actor to visit his house.

A user mentioned, "Salman was 1st person to lend support to srk during the Aryan Khan drug case n when Salman Khan was facing trouble srk was enjoying the match."

#ShahRukhKhan is enjoying today's match and his fans are joking about the incident that happened to #salmankhan residence. What a shameless behaviour by srk fans. Srk should at least call Salman bhai.

Jab Aryan ko jail ho gayi thi toh Salman is the first one who visited mannat. pic.twitter.com/echum6k0Jv — Nikhil Singh (@_ThatNiceGuy_) April 14, 2024

On the other hand, SRK gave preference to match rather than friendship.

Salman and Shah Rukh Khan's friendship dates back to the 1990s. They worked together in Karan Arjun and later in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. According to reports, they were not on talking terms after an incident at actor Katrina Kaif's birthday party in 2008. Reportedly, they patched up in 2013.

Meanwhile, SRK made a cameo in Tiger 3, while Salman made a cameo in Pathaan.

Salman on working with Shah Rukh

In an interview with ANI, Salman said, "Our off-screen chemistry is better than our on-screen chemistry. When the on-screen chemistry is so good, you can understand the off-screen chemistry."

They are also touted to share the screen space in lead roles in the upcoming YRF Spy Universe film, Tiger Vs Pathaan.