Bollywood has seen several friendships go kaput – Amitabh Bachchan – Shatrughan Sinha, Dilip Kumar – Raj Kapoor, Govinda – David Dhawan and many more. One more example of friendship going awry was between Sharmila Tagore and Mala Sinha during the shoot of Humsaya.

It is said that the two actresses were civil with each-other in the beginning but as the shoot progressed, the two refused to even acknowledge each-other except for the scenes they had to do together.

Towards the middle, the cold war turned so sour that Mala Sinha and Sharmila Tagore ended up getting physically violent with each-other. Not just that, an Indian Express report states that Mala apparently even slapped Sharmila Tagore.

It is said that the director, Joy Mukherjee had to intervene and separate the two. Though the two never came onscreen ever, there was no scope of a patch-up between the two.

Esha Deol vs Amrita Rao

This wasn't the only slap-gate episode Bollywood saw. Something similar had happened between Esha Deol and Amrita Rao during the shoot of Pyare Mohan. Esha had revealed that Amrita had abused her, owing to which, in a fit-of-rage, Esha had slapped her. She had also said that Amrita had later apologised to her and the two had patched up.

"Yes, I slapped Amrita. One day after pack-up, she abused me in front of my director, Indra Kumar and my cameraman and I thought that was totally out of line. To protect my self-respect and dignity, in the heat of the moment, I slapped her.

I have no regrets because she totally deserved it for her behaviour towards me at that point in time. I just stood up for myself and my dignity. She realised what she had done and apologised to me and I forgave her. Now, things are fine between us," Esha had told TOI in 2005.

Amrita had also opened up about the whole episode and replied in her own cryptic way. Amrita had said, "It's unfair to blame her but I don't want to say anything more. It's a closed chapter for me."