One of the most prestigious beauty pageants, Miss World, is set to return to India for its 72nd edition. This time, the pageant will be held in Telangana, spanning from May 7 to May 31, 2025. The opening and closing ceremonies, along with the grand finale, are scheduled to take place in Hyderabad.

The official announcement was made by Julia Morley CBE, Chairman and CEO of Miss World Limited, alongside Smita Sabharwal, Secretary to the Government of Telangana, Tourism, Culture, Heritage, and Youth Affairs Department.

As India prepares to host Miss World for the second time, let's take a walk down memory lane to 1996, when the country welcomed the Miss World Festival for the first time.

The 1996 Miss World Controversy

In 1996, India hosted Miss World for the first time, with Bengaluru (then Bangalore) selected as the host city. The responsibility for organizing the event was given to Amitabh Bachchan's production house, ABCL (Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Ltd). However, the event faced intense protests across Karnataka, with activists opposing the pageant on cultural and moral grounds.

To avoid further controversy, the swimsuit round of the competition was relocated to Seychelles, but the backlash still damaged ABCL's reputation.

For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai, the stunning Miss World 1994, from India, was a judge in Miss World 1996, when her country first hosted the Miss World Festival.

The Downfall of ABCL

Amitabh Bachchan launched ABCL in 1995, hoping to revolutionize India's entertainment industry. Initially, the company saw some success, producing the hit TV show Dekh Bhai Dekh. However, mismanagement and financial setbacks soon followed.

ABCL's ambitious projects, including its attempt to bring Miss World to India, failed to deliver expected returns. The company also suffered losses due to multiple box-office failures. Eventually, ABCL incurred a crippling debt of ₹90 crore.

To make matters worse, Bachchan's comeback film, Mrityudata (1997), was a commercial disaster. By 1999, he was facing bankruptcy and was on the verge of losing his home, Prateeksha.

Amitabh Bachchan's Comeback

Despite these setbacks, Bachchan refused to give up. To clear his debts, he reinvented himself as a supporting actor. Struggling financially, he approached filmmaker Yash Chopra for work. Recalling the moment in a 2013 interview with India Today, Bachchan said, "I got up and walked to Yashji (Chopra, filmmaker), who stayed behind my house. I implored him to give me work. That is when the worm turned—he gave me Mohabbatein."

Released in 2000, Mohabbatein became one of the year's highest-grossing films and revived Bachchan's career. The film was followed by other successful projects, including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Baghban, and many more.

The Turning Point – Kaun Banega Crorepati

Bachchan's career took another positive turn when he made his small-screen debut as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) in 2000. The show, inspired by the British reality series Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, was an instant success. KBC not only restored Bachchan's financial stability but also made him a household name once again.

From bankruptcy to reclaiming his legendary status, Amitabh Bachchan's journey is a testament to resilience. Big B is now one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood.