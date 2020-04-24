Amanda Bynes recently announced that she was expecting a baby with fiancé Paul Michael. But a little before entering the motherhood bliss, the Hollywood actor was indeed in a very troubled place.

In 2013, the 'She's the Man' actress went out on a Twitter rant with a series of hate messages for Rihanna and Chris Brown.

She tweeted, "Chris Brown beat you because you're not pretty enough." She further added, "no one wants to be your lover so you call everyone and their mother that I almost named my new dog Rihanna."

These tweets obviously did not go down well with the 'Umbrella' singer who fired back at Bynes with a tweet that said, "Ya see what happens when they cancel Intervention?"

This further ignited fury from Bynes. She was quick to respond, "Unlike ur fugly faced self I don't do drugs! U need the intervention dog! I met ur ugly face in person! U aren't pretty u know it!"

Some people speculate that the hate between the two ladies is a result from a common love interest, Drake. But given Amanda's history of provocations, it seems like Rihanna was just one of the many victims to her hate messages.

Amanda had also tweeted, "@zacefron has an ugly face" and "Ur ugly @mileycyrus". The actress did not even spare her dad and wrote, "My dad is as ugly as RuPaul! So thankful I look nothing like you both! I had nose surgery after my mug shots so my nose and I are gorgeous."

Thankfully the actress realized her mistake soon enough and turned things around. She put up a video on her Instagram account to apologize to the people she had offended. The actress was seen saying, "I just wanted to post a video to say I'm sorry to everyone whom I called ugly on Twitter. I was feeling so ugly at the time and it was really hard for me to express myself because I was so drugged out."

We pray Amanda is doing well now and wish her all the best for motherhood.