Ajita Italiya is a vocalist, cyclist, writer, US-certified image professional and entrepreneur. Blessed with many qualities, she has not only achieved success in these field, but also won some awards.

Ajita Italiya loves to live life and try as many things as she can and her achievements speak about her talents. She is a well-known cyclist and has been honoured with some awards. She was appreciated by PM Narendra Modi at the parliament after she became India's first lady to cross Spiti Valley on cycle in 2017.

She also got another record on her name by travelling from Miao to Annini, where the road ends (China border) and again became India's first lady to cycle in Arunachal Pradesh.

Ajita Italiya married at a younger age and is a mother of two. But her marriage didn't affect her beauty and she looks stunning. She is a fashion diva and top celebrities of B-town wear her trendy collection.

She is a writer and her magazines are always in talks whenever she publishes a new one. She launched her book named 'Sincerely Yours' with Gujarat's biggest publish house that is Image Publications.

She is an inspiring entrepreneur. She is holding two businesses one ajiliyaa being the top favourite multi-designer store having top notch designers of the country and cafe ajiliyaa a little health cafe designed by her own recipes.

She is also a fabulous singer, her voice is no lesser than a top vocalist, and her recent album is the proof of it. Every song of her till now has been super hit, and she has got massive response in Youtube and other music channels. She is also a trustee of a popular school Sanskrit Bharti that has 5000 students.

She dropped down her studies after 12th as she got married at an early age but her love for education amber stopped and she did a hotel management course and also and ùsa certified image management professional after her two kids. She is truly a gem of a person and she knows how to use the skill in the right direction. The success which she is getting is proof of it.