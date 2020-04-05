Actors often lose their temper at each other, over certain matters, at the media, and so on. This is not new and they often move on from there. But, every once in a while they lose their temper to the extent that it becomes the talk of the town.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have worked on many films together and they were a huge success. The leading couple was hard to beat for anybody. But, there was one time Kajol's husband Ajay Devgn was very unhappy over a situation with Shah Rukh Khan when things got out of hand.

Ajay Devgn once lost his temper at Shah Rukh Khan

Ajay Devgn has always known to be a serious and intimidating actor, but there was one time when he lost his temper and the unfortunate subject was Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have always been the perfect on-screen pair that was loved by Bollywood and their fans couldn't get enough them.

As happens usually with the media, a lot of unfound rumours began to spread about the two, which upset Ajay Devgn. At the time when Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan were working on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Ajay Devgn reached a breaking point of sorts. He had arrived on sets to meet Kajol, but he was not allowed to meet her, a media house reported.

The report further explained that Ajay Devgn had come another time, he was told that Shah Rukh Khan had instructed that nobody else should be allowed on the set. This upset the actor, and after having a face-off with the staff he arrived on set to where Shah Rukh Khan was and started telling him off and yelling. Scared by Ajay Devgn's temper, Shah Rukh had retreated to his vanity van and locked the door.

Ajay Devgn told off Kajol too before he left. The report added that he had lost his temper to the extent that he might have even beaten Shah Rukh Khan. Thankfully, the incident is in the past and the two actors have not had too much conflict since.