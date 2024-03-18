Disha Patani is raising the temperature as she flaunts her curves and assets on a magazine cover. Disha, known for being one of the fittest actresses in the industry, has given her fans and followers a look at her enviable physique. Disha shared several pictures from the magazine and netizens have a lot to say on her hotness quotient.

Positive comments

"This is fire," wrote a user. "Reason of global warming," another user wrote. "Earth Shattering hotness," a social media user commented. "Those heels are fire," another social media user wrote. "You have crossed the hotness level," was one more of the comments on the picture. However, there were many who weren't impressed by Disha's photoshoot.

Negative reactions

"If not nudity, what is it?" asked a user. "What's the purpose of this pose," asked another user. "When acting skills become below zero," read one of the comments. "Is this our culture?" read another comment. "When the only option you're left with is this," read one more of the comments.

Disha Patani is known for going bold and daring with her outfits every now and then. From Indian sarees, lehengas to western outfits; the Baaghi actress knows how to elevate any outfit with her style game. Disha is also not new to trolling and backlash. The actress often receives negative comments on her outfits and style.

However, the MS Dhoni The Untold Story actress has always maintained that she doesn't let negative criticism or trolling get to her. Disha has often said that she doesn't pay heed to the comments and would only take positive criticism in her stride.