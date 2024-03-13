Disha Patani is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film – Yodha along with Sidharth Malhotra and Rashii Khanna. For the promotions, Disha has been churning out one scintillating look after another. Oozing oomph in sarees to going the glamour route with dresses, the actress has been making social media swoon over her beauty.

Disha recently shared pictures of herself in a bold red gown. The daring deep neck and bare back gown made the diva flaunt her curves. The satin fitting of the gown gave an edge to Disha's sensuous silhouette. Many on social media were wowed with her beauty and boldness. "Red hot chilly pepper," wrote a user. "Red goddess," another user wrote.

"Red velvet cake," a comment read. "Damn you are the hottest," read another comment. "Stunning", "red rose", "hot" were some more comments on the pictures. Disha Patani had recently revealed that despite what people say, Karan Johar was the first one to have spotted her when she was a nobody. The Baaghi actress also said that her career wouldn't have started had it not been for Karan Johar.

Disha praises Karan Johar

"If I am an actress today, it is also because of Karan Johar; because he was the one who actually spotted me when I was modelling. I was just 18. I feel like I wouldn't have been here, if he hadn't spotted me at that time. So when people say whatever (hinting at nepotism)... I am an outsider. So I feel like this is the opportunity that he gave me," she said.